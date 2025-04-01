C’River 2027: APC foreclose automatic tickets for NASS members, others

The Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out automatic tickets for serving members of the National Assembly and state lawmakers for the 2027 general elections.

The party, however, granted automatic tickets to Gov. Bassey Otu and his deputy, Dr Peter Odey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this formed part of the decision reached at the party’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Calabar on Tuesday.

In the meeting, presided over by the state Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar, the party commended the development strides of the governor.

It also lauded members of the national assembly for their bold and courageous support for President Bola Tinubu, on the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers.

Ogar expressed the party’s readiness for the 2027 general elections in Cross River.

The party enjoined all its elected representatives, from councilors to senate, including aspirants of subsequent elections to return to their constituents to seek their blessings and support.

“This is because there is no automatic ticket for anyone except for the governor and his deputy.”