Craft policies to transform lives of Nigerians, Alake urges NIPSS

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) with the responsibility of formulating transformative policies that directly impact the lives of Nigerians.

Dr. Alake made this call during a courtesy visit by participants of NIPSS Course 47 (2025) to his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Acknowledging NIPSS as Nigeria’s premier policy think-tank, the minister stressed the need for the Institute to spearhead a change in national mindset to improve policy implementation and accountability.

“We have had several development plans over the years, but implementation has often been fragmented,” he said. “NIPSS was established as a hub of intellectualism in governance. Yet, a gap persists—perhaps due to inadequate engagement by public officials with its recommendations, or a lack of clarity in communicating these ideas for practical application.”

Dr. Alake further emphasized that, “Once the mental attitude is wrong, nothing else can be right. What President Tinubu is doing now is stopping the bleeding—plugging systemic leakages through critical reforms aimed at long-term national prosperity.”

Reflecting on the solid minerals sector, the minister decried its historic neglect, citing poor policies and weak implementation, which allowed criminal elements to exploit the nation’s mineral resources. However, he noted that the Tinubu administration has introduced sweeping reforms that are yielding results.

He pointed to increased investor interest and a rise in legitimate mining activities, noting that the establishment of the Mining Marshals under the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has significantly curbed illegal mining operations. Within a year, the marshals have arrested over 300 illegal miners, prosecuted about 150 suspects—including foreign nationals—recovered 98 illegal mining sites, and secured nine convictions.

Additionally, the Ministry’s non-coercive approach to addressing artisanal mining has led to the creation of over 250 cooperatives, helping to formalize the sector, improve oversight, and boost revenue through royalties.

Responding on behalf of the NIPSS delegation, Mr. David Aloh praised the ministry’s transparency and policy direction, describing the session as “illuminating and eye-opening.”

He said the participants had gained valuable insight into the ministry’s operations and those of its key agencies, such as the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), especially regarding Nigeria’s green economy agenda.

“On behalf of the Director-General of NIPSS, the management, faculty, staff, and members of Senior Executive Course 47 (2025), we express our sincere gratitude. The knowledge gained here today will be crucial as we continue this course in alignment with Mr. President’s mandate,” Aloh concluded.