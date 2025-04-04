Court stops pro-Wike rally in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The High Court of Bayelsa State, sitting in Yenagoa, has issued an order restraining associates of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, from holding a mega rally in the state pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The proposed rally is scheduled for Yenagoa, the state capital, on April 12, 2025.

Hon. Justice I. A Uzakah, on Thursday, granted the Motion Ex-Parte in Suit No. BYHC/YHC/CV/133/2025 filed by the state’s Attorney General, Mr. Biriyai Dambo SAN.

Listed as first and second defendants/respondents in the suit are the lead convener of the NEW Associates, organisers of the rally, Mr. George Turnah, and the FCT Minister, Wike.

The other defendants are the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command.

The enrolled court order read: “An order of the interim injunction is hereby made or granted restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants, whether by themselves, their agents, associates, privies, representatives (or any person whatsoever acting at their behest), from conducting, convening, coordinating, engaging in, organizing, participating in, holding, hosting, or facilitating any political assembly, rally meeting, or gathering within Bayelsa State for solidarity, hosting and celebrating the 2nd Defendant in Bayelsa State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The matter was adjourned to April 11, 2025, for hearing.