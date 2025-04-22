Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing stepmother, sister

A Kano High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki, 22, to death by hanging for stabbing his stepmother Rabiatu Sagir and strangling his sister, Munawara, with a scarf to death.

Rijiyar-Zaki, who lives in Kutama Village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano, was convicted of culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Adamu-Aliyu and therefore sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, informed the court that the convict committed the offence on January 7 2023, at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 8 p.m., Rijiyar-Zaki caused the death of his stepmother, Rabiatu, by stabbing her in the neck with a screwdriver after a misunderstanding and also strangled his sister, Munawara, with her scarf.

The prosecution presented two witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove their case against the defendant.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 221(a) of the Penal Code Law of Kano State, 1991.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Mubarak Abubakar, presented the convict to testify in his defence. (NAN)