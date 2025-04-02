Court restrains Oladapo, Oretol Nigeria, others from sale of Hampton Island estate

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Yaba/Surulere has restrained Oretol Nigeria Limited and Mr. Adewale Oladapo from trespassing, selling or dealing with a disputed four-hectare parcel of land located at Hampton Estate (also known as Eletu Odibo Island), Osapa, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Trial judge, Justice E. Ashade ruled in favour of the claimant, Capital Gardens Limited, following a motion ex-parte filed on March 13, 2025.

The motion sought to prevent the defendants from interfering with the land in question, which is delineated in Survey Plan No: FAI/3454/A01/2024/LA, prepared by Registered Surveyor A.I. Fashina on February 8, 2024.

The court also restrained the defendants and their representatives from entering, trespassing, or dealing with the disputed land in any way that interferes with the claimant’s interests.

The judge barred the defendants from marketing, selling, transferring, or assigning the land to third parties pending compliance with the Lagos State High Court Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-Action Protocol and the determination of any motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The also court ordered the claimant to publish notices in the media to inform the general public about the restraining orders and warn potential buyers against engaging with the defendants concerning the disputed land.

The court also directed Capital Gardens Limited to file an undertaking to comply with the pre-action protocol before proceeding further with the case.

The matter has been adjourned to June 2, 2025, for a report on compliance.

Counsel to the claimant in Abraham Oladipupo, while the defendants were absent and had no legal representation at the proceedings.

The ruling serves as a caution to property investors and real estate stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of verifying land ownership before engaging in transactions.