Court remands woman in Ekiti over attempt to cut off boyfriend’s manhood

Court

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has remanded one Joy Ikoja, 20, for attempting to cut off her boyfriend’s manhood.

The Ekiti State Police Command arraigned Ikoja before the court for unlawfully inflicting a wound on Ibrahim Usman by tearing his scrotal sac.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adeboye Adesegun, told the court that “The defendant on April 12 at about 8.00p.m at Irona area, in Ado-Ekiti, did unlawfully inflicting a wound on one Ibrahim Usman by tearing his scrotal sac.

“The defendants on the same date, time and place, did conduct herself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace in the society”.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 186 and 255 and Sections 256(a) and 181(d), Criminal Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister David Ogbede, urged the court to grant his client bail, saying she would not jump bail as she was presumed innocent under the law.

The prosecutor countered the counsel’s position, saying she may likely jump bail, as her current name is different from the case she had earlier been tried in court and struck out.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Olatomiwa Daramola, refused bail to the defendant, saying she should be remanded at the Correctional custody in Ado-Ekiti.

He subsequently adjourned the case till April 22 for further hearing.

Vanguard News