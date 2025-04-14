Court remands Portable in Ilorin prison pending perfection of bail condition

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, was today Monday remanded at Okekura Correctional center pending when he’ll perfect his bail condition.

Portable was arraigned in court in criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting disturbance, and cyberstalking charges instituted against him by King Saheed Osupa.

The bail conditions given to Singer Portable includes; two sureties with the sum of N1million each, one of whom must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must own a landed property in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) with a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

Singer Portable was subsequently moved to the Oke-Kura custodial centre in the presence of two of his wives pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Recall that the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday night said The petition instituted against him by King Saheed Osupa alleged that Portable, during a live Instagram broadcast on March 19, 2025, made defamatory remarks against him, accusing him of jealousy and attempts to sabotage his career.

In the viral video, Portable was quoted as saying: “this man dey try bring down my shine! He be like person wey dey chop snail with shell—him no get sense. Osupa na tortoise. When Apple Music and Spotify wan drop money for me, na him remove my song from platform make I no see money.”

Osupa described the statements as damaging, inciting, and an attack on his reputation, further claiming that the content had caused public tension and unrest.

Consequent upon his arraignment ,First Information Report (FIR) 117(1) CPC, was initiated by the State Intelligence Department (SID) of the Nigeria Police, following the petition by fellow artist Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa, dated March 21, 2025.

The Police Officer, ASP Adeniyi James, who investigated Portable said, “the charges were filed based on direct instructions from police authorities and was arraigned under multiple legal provisions including; Section 392 (Criminal Defamation), Section 114 (Inciting Disturbance), Section 397 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Penal Code,

Sections 24(1)(b) and 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015, Sections 10 and 13 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020.

“Portable confessed to the allegations during interrogation at the SID in Ilorin.”

Vanguard Correspondent gathered that King Saheed was sighted at the premises of Kwara state police command, along GRA, ilorin this morning on the issue.

The case was adjourned to 30th April 2025 while the trial judge, urged both parties to remain civil as the legal process.