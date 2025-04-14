Court remands 4 for alleged oil bunkering, others in Edo

A Benin High Court on Monday remanded four persons in police custody over alleged illegal oil bunkering in Edo.

The presiding Judge, Justice Williams Azeigbemhin, said the matter should be referred to a Federal High Court in the state.

Azeigbemhin said that a Federal High Court was in an appropriate position to entertain the matter.

The defendants, whose pleas were not taken, are Ayemoba John, Orji Kalu, Isaac Ikpedide and Haruna Safi.

The Prosecutor, Polycarp Odion, told the court that they were arraigned for conspiracy, illegal crude bunkering, stealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and tempering with oil pipelines.

He said the defendants and others at large on March 22 at Epeko Community Forest, in Etsako Central Local Government, allegedly tampered with an oil pipeline.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully carried out illegal crude oil bunkering activities from NNPC Pipeline

He said the offence contravened Sections 412 (1), of the Criminal Law of Edo State LaW, 2022.

He also said the offence contravened Section 7 (a) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants to the correctional centre pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution on the matter.

The Judge granted the plea of the prosecutor.