Court orders immediate release of Aisha Achimugu, citing due process concerns

….Reinforcing Rule of Law in Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption

By Emma Nnadozie

A Federal High Court has ordered the immediate release of businesswoman Aisha Achimugu, citing procedural lapses and due process concerns in her detention. The ruling, delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, underscores the importance of constitutional rights and the judiciary’s role in ensuring that legal processes are followed in all criminal investigations.

Achimugu was detained following her arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in connection with ongoing investigations. While allegations related to financial misconduct are under review, the court stressed that her fundamental rights must be protected in accordance with Nigerian law.

Justice Ekwo emphasized that Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive must be conducted within the framework of legality and respect for due process. The court reaffirmed that legal procedures must be strictly followed, and that arrests and detentions must be supported by clear evidence and carried out within constitutional limits.

The ruling further instructed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide an update on Achimugu’s legal status, ensuring transparency and accountability. The court noted that the presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of the Nigerian legal system and must be respected in all proceedings.

This development highlights broader concerns about the conduct of high-profile investigations in Nigeria, particularly the need to balance effective anti-corruption efforts with respect for individual rights. Legal experts note that the integrity of the justice system depends not only on prosecuting wrongdoing but also on upholding the rule of law and preventing any potential misuse of investigative powers.

While investigations into financial crimes must continue diligently, the court’s directive reinforces the need for fairness, proper legal procedures, and judicial oversight. It also serves as a reminder that public confidence in anti-corruption institutions depends on both their effectiveness and their adherence to legal standards.

Achimugu’s release order reflects the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding constitutional protections, ensuring that all citizens—regardless of status—receive fair and lawful treatment. The case now shifts attention to the next legal steps, as authorities are expected to proceed with their inquiries in line with due process.

Ultimately, the ruling affirms that justice in Nigeria must remain transparent, unbiased, and rooted in law, especially in politically sensitive or high-profile matters.