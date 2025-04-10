Court Order: PANDEF, lawyers, CSOs, others kick as Ibas appoints LG administrators in Rivers

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Dan Abia, Luminous Jannamike, Gabriel Ewepu & Davies Iheamnachor,

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, lawyers and civil society organisations, CSOs, yesterday, came hard on Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, (retd), for appointing 23 local government administrators, despite a court order, accusing him of contempt.

Recall that Justice Adam Muhammed of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Tuesday a suit by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, restrained Ibas from appointing administrators for the local governments in the state.

The sole administrator also approved the constitution of some boards of agencies, commissions and parastatals, which he had earlier suspended.

The approval was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

“The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibas (retd) has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“He also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended. All appointments take effect from April 7, 2025,” the official circular read,

Stop tearing down democratic structures in Rivers, PANDEF tells Ibas

Worried by the turn of events in the state, President of PANDEF, Prof. Godknows Igali, observed: “A systematic tearing down of various structures, which are important for the continued building and consolidation of democracy in Rivers State is taking place under your watch.”

He recalled that during the time of President Goodluck Jonathan, the then Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, “was man enough and had the fear of God to tell the then President that though the parts of the country, i.e., Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe were under foreign invasion, a state of emergency cannot result in pulling down the institutions of democratic governance we are still nurturing after long years of military rule.

“It was, therefore, difficult for me, despite the fact that you are a man with a good service record and also one of our proud sons, to endorse you. Because your presence in Rivers State is an embarrassing aberration to all men of goodwill and good conscience.”

Igali expressed concerns that the more troubling scenario that has emerged from Ibas’ assumption of office was the “unbelievable level of dismantling, disassembling, and tearing down of all the institutions of democracy that have been in existence in the state.

‘’These are many, and I may not be able to exhaustively recount all of them, but the mention of a few will suffice”.

He said the first of such undemocratic actions of the sole administrator “is the removal of the photographs of the elected governor from all offices when he has not yet been removed from office. “This I saw first-hand at the Port Harcourt International Airport, where I often pass through and was told this was at the behest of your administration.

‘’On enquiry, I was told that this has happened in all other government offices around the state. Beyond that, is your most recent decision to suspend the boards of existing statutory institutions such as state Independent Electoral Commission, Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions, and even the revered Traditional Rulers Council.

“I do not claim to be an expert on constitutional matters but as one who has been atop in the country’s bureaucracy and from best global practices around the world which I know too well from my diplomatic career of nearly half a century, the duties of a sole administrator as a placeholder are:

“Making decisions in an interim manner regarding the management and day to day administration of the state; financial control, especially receiving money, making payments, and ensuring transparency; managing personnel and ensuring other human resource functions; and taking measures to ensure peace, particularly using the office to intermediate and bring back peace to the realm in question; in this case, Rivers State.”

Lawyers accuse Ibas of contempt over LGA appointments

In separate interviews with Vanguard, lawyers noted that Ibas made the appointments in the face of a court injunction that barred him from doing do.

Mr. Mohammed Abeny, SAN, said: “The action of the sole administrator of Rivers State is illegal, just like his appointment.

“Apart from the subsisting court order which he has wilfully and recklessly flouted, he has also disobeyed the apex court’s various judgments declaring the appointment of administrators to run local governments as illegal and unconstitutional.

“Those who appointed him as administrator of Rivers State never meant well for this country and the survival of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

“We never had this extreme lawlessness and disobedience of courts’ judgments, even during the military.”

Another lawyer, Mr. Benjamin Umukoro, said: “A full panel of the Supreme Court was unanimous in its decision that such practice was illegal. Surprisingly, it was this same President Bola Tinubu’s administration that filed the case at the apex court.

“When the governor of Edo State suspended all the elected council chairmen in the state, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, quickly intervened by declaring the action illegal.

“It is surprising that he has kept mute in the face of this brazen illegality in Rivers State. First, contrary to the order of the Supreme Court, President Tinubu released all the withheld allocations of Rivers State to the sole administrator.

“Now, contrary to an order of court, the administrator has appointed his own administrators in all the LGAs in Rivers State.

“This is why some of us have been shouting that one illegality will surely beget another illegality. This recent development is no doubt an affront on the authority of the court. The Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas, should be made to face a contempt charge, at least to let him understand that we are not under the military rule where anything goes.”

Another lawyer, Emeribe Ugonna, said: “If there was a court order and same was duly served on the Sole Administrator and he still proceeded to act against the said order, those that obtained the order should know what to do.

“There is a laid down procedure to tackle any willful disobedience to a court order. Under our jurisprudence, no one is above the law. If he is found to have flouted a court order, he should be committed to prison to purge himself of the said contempt.

“The first step is to notify him about his disobedience and afterwards, give him the opportunity to show cause why he should not be jailed for such disobedience. The law is not a respecter of anyone no matter how highly placed.’’

CHRICED slams FG’s silence on Ibas’ appointment of LG admins, others

Also reacting yesterday, a civil society organisation, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, in a statement by its Executive Director, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said: “What began as a political dispute has become a constitutional crisis, marked by disregard for court orders and due process.

“The UK trip raises serious questions about accountability and public spending. At a time of democratic uncertainty, such a retreat is inappropriate.

“CHRICED condemns the use of force against peaceful protesters. Suppressing lawful demonstrations violates fundamental rights and must not be tolerated.

“The appointments made by Vice Admiral Ibas, including the formation of RSIEC, lack legal basis. As an unelected figure, he has no authority to make such decisions.

“The Federal Government’s silence risks normalising unconstitutional actions. Upholding the rule of law and restoring democratic order in Rivers State is urgent.”

Adeyanju blasts Ibas for disobeying court order

Activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, while reacting said: “The action of the sole administrator in Rivers State to disregard a court order by unilaterally appointing Local Government administrators represents a flagrant deviation from the constitutional mandates that preserve the balance of power and the rule of law, as provided for in Section 17, sub-section 1 para. (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“By acting against the explicit instructions of the judiciary, the administrator not only undermines the legal process but also jeopardizes the trust placed in government institutions to act within their lawful authority, thereby setting a precedent for potential executive overreach in future administrative affairs.

“In light of such defiance, it is plausible to infer that the administrator deliberately chose a course that prioritized personal or political loyalty over adherence to legal protocols. His decision to appoint administrators regardless of the judicial injunction suggests that he may have intended to consolidate control at the local government level, thereby bypassing the checks and balances enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“This act could be seen as an attempt to secure a network of appointments that favour a specific agenda or group, while simultaneously weakening the independence of the judiciary.

“It is imperative to emphasize that, under the provisions of the Nigerian constitution, no public officer is entitled to ignore a valid court order. The judiciary serves as a cornerstone of the country’s constitutional order, and its decisions must be respected and implemented by all arms of government.

“Disobedience of a court order is not only unconstitutional but also constitutes an affront to the fundamental principle that the law is supreme, thereby eroding the accountability mechanisms that safeguard democratic governance.

“Given this serious breach of legal and constitutional protocols, there is a compelling demand for immediate remedial action that reinforces the rule of law. The Nigerian Senate and the Office of the President must not only investigate the issue but call Mr. Sole Administrator to order. The integrity of the judicial process must be restored by ensuring that every public officer is held accountable for disregarding court orders, thus reaffirming the supremacy of constitutional provisions over personal or political expediency.

“How dare this sole administrator disrespect the valid order, positive order of court, and going ahead to constitute some caretaker, look at government people, you know? The president should call his illegal administration’s order.”

CLO, IYC blast appointment of administrators Rivers LGs

Civil Liberty Organisations, CLO, and other stakeholders also berated Ibas for appointing administrators to oversee the administrative activities of the 23 councils of the state in blatant disobedient to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Chairman, South-South zone of CLO, Karl Chinedu, in a terse statement, said: “We view the appointment of sole administrators in the 23 LGAs with mixed feelings.

‘’In the first instance, it contravenes the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, which frowned on appointment of local council leadership.”

Chinedu said any appointment contrary to the rule of law was illegal.

“On that basis the appointment raises the issue of constitutionality. Unelected officials appropriate public funds. It is sad development and undermines democratic principles,” he said.

They have insulted democracy in Rivers, IYC

Also, the President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Dr. Alaye Theophilus reiterated that since the appointment of Ibas lacked any constitutional backing, “every appointment or laws he makes is automatically illegal.”

He said: “This is a clear sign of power grab by Tinubu, Wike and all those who supported the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. Tinubu has caused democracy to be insulted in Rivers State because there is no law that gives the sole administrator the power to make any political appointment.

“The situation in Rivers State may force us to seek the declaration of Ijaw Republic because the Nigerian state has failed us. We will alert the international community about our intention so that when we start, nobody will say we are a terrorist group.”

He alleged that the sole administrator was busy acting out the script that was given to him from Abuja by those who appointed him.

“As far as we are concerned, he is occupying that position illegally.”

SOLAD’s actions illegal -Sara-Igbe

Equally condemning the decision of the Rivers State’s sole administrator, a chieftain of the pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, said both Ibas and those who appointed him had no respect for the rule of law.

“They simply believe that they can do anything that serves their interest. He (Ibas) does not have any legal right to be on that seat. His being there is illegal. His actions are illegal. Whatever decision he takes does not have any legal backing,” he said.

Sara-Igbe noted that the sole administrator was sent to the state for an assignment, which was to the benefit of those who sent him.

“They have an agenda and the man there is in a hurry to implement that agenda,” the PANDEF chieftain said