Court gags Natasha, Akpabio, bars interviews on pending case

Senate President Godswill Akpabio with Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday prohibited Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the suspended lawmaker for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from speaking to the press regarding the legal action pending before the court.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order during the resumed hearing of the suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, challenging her six-month suspension by the Akpabio-led Senate.

The case was reassigned to Justice Nyako after the previous judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, recused himself following allegations of bias from Akpabio. Justice Egwuatu had, on March 25, returned the case-file after Akpabio accused him of partiality.

During Friday’s hearing, Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), complained that the plaintiff, Akpoti-Uduaghan, had appeared on television multiple times, discussing the pending case. Ogunwumiju argued that these actions were not only sub judice but also an affront to the court’s authority.

In her ruling, Justice Nyako directed all parties and their legal representatives to refrain from granting interviews or making public statements related to the case. She also prohibited the streaming of court proceedings on any social media platform.

The case was adjourned to May 12 for further hearing.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu had issued an interim order halting the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from continuing the disciplinary proceedings against Akpoti-Uduaghan. The committee had initiated the proceedings after allegations that she had violated the rules of the legislative house.

Justice Egwuatu’s order mandated that the disciplinary process be paused until the suit brought by Akpoti-Uduaghan was resolved. The judge also gave the defendants 72 hours to justify why an interlocutory injunction should not be issued to prevent them from probing the lawmaker for alleged misconduct.

The court allowed Akpoti-Uduaghan to serve the Originating Summons and related documents through substituted means, such as handing them to the Clerk of the National Assembly or pasting them at the National Assembly premises, with publication in two national newspapers.

Despite the court’s interim order, the Senate Committee proceeded with its proceedings and ultimately suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months.

In a later ruling, Justice Egwuatu amended his earlier order, lifting the aspect that had prevented the Senate from continuing its activities while the suit was pending.

The Senate President had since questioned the court’s authority to intervene in the internal affairs of the Senate.