Court denies Wike’s loyalists leave to appeal judgement sacking them as Rivers PDP EXCOS

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a motion on notice seeking the leave of the court to appeal as an interested party a judgment that sacked them as Executives of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State.

The suit was filed by William Fialasoika and 24 others against the PDP over state conduct of the ward, local government and state congresses despite an order of court process.

It would be recalled that a State High Court had sacked the Executives of the PDP in Rivers State, who are core loyalists of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who are products of the congresses that were conducted in spite and order of court.

Justice Stephen Jumbo had on the 13th of January, 2025 in a suit by William Fialasoika and 24 others against PDP sacked state, local government and Wards executives of PDP led by Aaron after nullifying the congresses that brought them.

However, the sacked PDP state Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron, on behalf of those elected as PDP State executives in the faulted congresses, Oye Fubara Igenewari, for himself and those elected as Local Government executives and Thankgod Beke on behalf of the elected Ward executives had filed motion on notice seeking the leave of the court to appeal the judgment which sacked them from office as interested party.

But, Justice Stephen Jumbo, in a ruling on the application by Chukwuemeka Aaron and others, yesterday, dismissed the motion on the ground that PDP as the defendant had already filed an appeal against the judgment which nullified the PDP congresses.