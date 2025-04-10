Court affirms Egwu as National Vice Chairman PDP Southeast

PDP Crisis: Again, NWC postpones 99th NEC meeting

By Jeff Agbodo

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has affirmed Chidiebere Egwu as the National Vice Chairman (NVC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Southeast zone.

Egwu was nominated by the party’s Southeast stakeholders as Chief Ali Odefa’s replacement. Odefa was expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Delivering judgement in suit No: FHC/AI/CS/229/2024 filed by Egwu (plaintiff) Vs Umar M. Bature (National Organising Secretary, PDP), Chief Ali Odefa, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (defendants), Justice Hilary Oshomah held that by the combined provisions of Article 45, 47(6), 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution (as amended, 2017) as well as the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/Ai/CS/182/2024 which affirmed the suspension of the 1st Defendant (Chief Ali Odefa) from the PDP and subsequent expulsion from the party by the Executive Committee of the PDP in Oguduokwor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, the office of the National Vice Chairman Southeast was vacant before the nomination of the Plaintiff to replace the 1st Defendant and complete the unexpired tenure of the 1st Defendant as the National Vice Chairman of the PDP Southeast Zone.

The Court also ordered the second Defendant (PDP) and third Defendant (INEC) to recognise Egwu as the substantive National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Southeast zone.

It restrained Odefa from parading himself as National Vice Chairman of the party, Southeast.

Vanguard News