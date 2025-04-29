Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial for cross examination of FG’s witness

File image of Nnamdi Kanu in court.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), until Friday for cross-examination of the Federal Government’s witness.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case after the FG’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, led the first prosecution witness, identified as PWAAA, in evidence and was discharged from the witness box.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the witness, a Department of State Service (DSS) operative, who gave his evidence behind a protective shield, tendered documentary evidence against the IPOB leader.

The evidence was tendered through Awomolo and marked as exhibits by the judge after Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, did not object to the application.

The witness told the court that he had served for about 18 years and that he was assigned with some team members to arrest Kanu at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos.

In the evidence presented before the court, a video recording of Kanu’s interrogation by DSS operatives was played in the open court, and the statement he made on Oct. 15, 2015, was also read, where he admitted to establishing Radio Biafra in London and also registering in London.

In the statement equally read out in the open court by the witness, Kanu said he was interrogated by the DSS without the presence of his lawyer as required by law.

The IPOB leader, in the documentary evidence, admitted not registering the radio station with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) because he felt there was no need for it.

In his statement, he admitted fighting for the emancipation of the people of South East, South South and parts of Benue and Kogi.

Kanu, who stated that freedom fighting is not a crime in any part of the world, including Nigeria, said it is a fundamental right.

He claimed not to be involved in any violence because he had not been linked with any.

Four suitcases recovered from Kanu in his hotel room in 2015 were also brought to the courtroom and displayed.

The suitcases contained personal belongings of the defendant, especially the Biafra Radio equipment.

Kanu’s lawyer, Agabi, did not object to tendering them, and Justice Omotosho admitted and marked them as exhibits in the trial. (NAN)