Council chairman narrowly escapes deadly bandit attack in Sokoto village

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Panic gripped Kalanjeni village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Wednesday evening, as armed bandits launched a brazen attack, narrowly missing the local government chairman, Hon. Isah Harisu Kalanjeni.

The chairman, a former two-term member of the National Assembly, had reportedly left his residence just minutes before the armed assailants stormed the community. Eyewitnesses described the attack as terrifying, with over 30 gunmen riding on motorcycles and firing into the air, sending villagers fleeing in all directions.

“It was like a movie. They came on more than 30 motorcycles, shooting into the air,” a resident recounted, requesting anonymity for security reasons. “We thank God the chairman left earlier. Otherwise, he would have been taken.”

According to sources close to the chairman, his departure was spontaneous and unplanned—an act many believe spared him from a deadly encounter. For security reasons, his current location remains undisclosed.

Kalanjeni village, located less than 40 kilometers from Sokoto city, is among the areas severely affected by the growing insecurity in the region. Tangaza LGA is one of 13 local government areas in Sokoto plagued by persistent banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and arson.

Eyewitnesses revealed that after failing to locate their likely target, the bandits turned their fury on the community—rustling dozens of livestock and vandalizing homes and properties.

“They carted away our cows and goats. We are left with nothing,” lamented Mallam Abdullahi, a local herder. Despite several distress calls, residents claim that security operatives arrived late, only after the damage had been done.

Villagers accused the government of negligence and called for urgent intervention. “We keep reporting, but nothing is done until it’s too late. Are we not citizens?” a youth leader questioned angrily.

The attack has reignited debates around worsening insecurity in Sokoto’s rural areas. Community leaders and civil society groups have called on both state and federal governments to declare a state of emergency in the affected regions.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, confirmed the attack but declined to provide extensive details. “Our men and the Army have been deployed to the area. After a heavy exchange of fire, the bandits retreated and abandoned most of the rustled animals. Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Kalanjeni remains tense, with many families fleeing to neighboring communities. Local mosques and schools have opened their doors to displaced villagers, while community members have begun organizing informal night patrols to safeguard against future attacks.

“We are tired. We want peace. We want to live,” an elderly woman pleaded, tears running down her face.