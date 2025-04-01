Council chairman declares curfew in Natasha’s LGA

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Amoka Eneji, has declared an emergency curfew in the area, a move widely seen as an attempt to forestall the homecoming of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had planned to celebrate Sallah with her constituents.

In a statement personally signed by the chairman on Tuesday, Eneji stated that the curfew was aimed at maintaining peace and order following the ban on all political rallies and unregulated public gatherings in the LGA.

“The Okehi LGA Executive Chairman, Hon. Amoka Eneji Monday, has declared a curfew across Okehi Local Government Area. This decision is aimed at maintaining peace and order, following a ban on all political rallies and unregulated public gatherings within the LGA.”

According to the statement, the curfew takes immediate effect and restricts movement and gatherings in certain areas.

“Anyone found gathering or walking around restricted areas without permission from the relevant authorities will be arrested and charged to court. This is in line with the directive of the state government and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police.”

Eneji emphasized that public safety remains the administration’s top priority, warning that no actions that could compromise peace and stability would be tolerated.

The Okehi LGA administration, in collaboration with security agencies, is closely monitoring the situation to prevent potential security breaches. The statement also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the government and security agencies to ensure peace in the community.