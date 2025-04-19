‘Keep supporting Tinubu,’ Fubara tells Rivers people in Easter message

Fubara

Despite being suspended, Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara has urged people of the state to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Fubara stated this in his Easter message contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The governor said he remained committed to delivering the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people, adding that the period of Easter affords the opportunity of reconciliation and unity.

The statement titled ‘Renewed By The Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity and Good Governance’ reads, “As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations.

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.”

Fubara continued, “This season renews our confidence that nothing — neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death — can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State.”

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.

“May the Risen Christ bless every home in Rivers State and beyond with peace, love, good health, and renewed strength as we continue our journey to a greater future. Happy Easter to you all,” he added.