Confusion trails APC governorship primaries in Anambra as three aspirants withdraw

APC flags

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Confusion and uncertainty trailed the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State on Saturday, as the exercise suffered delays and allegations of irregularities. As of 7:00 pm, accreditation of delegates was still ongoing, despite the primaries being scheduled to commence at 9:00 am.

Amid the chaos, three prominent aspirants—Sir Paul Chukwuma, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, and Chief Chukwuma Umeoji—announced their withdrawal from the race, citing a lack of transparency and integrity in the process. Chukwuma also took the drastic step of resigning his membership from the APC entirely.

The remaining contenders in the race include Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Hon. Edozie Madu—all hailing from Anambra South senatorial zone, the same as incumbent Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Reports from the field indicate that many supposed APC delegates were being housed in various hotels across Awka, with no clarity on the authentic delegate list. At the designated venue for the primary—the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre—a large crowd lingered throughout the day with no actual voting activity as of 6:30 pm.

According to sources within the party, accreditation of delegates was allegedly being conducted discreetly at undisclosed hotels, away from public scrutiny, raising further questions about the credibility of the process.

The day also witnessed violence, as thugs reportedly hired by one of the aspirants attacked delegates, inflicting injuries in a bid to hijack the exercise, even in the presence of security operatives.

In his withdrawal letter, Professor Obiora Okonkwo explained his decision:

“After a careful evaluation and reflection on the current state of the APC primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket.

This decision was a difficult but necessary one due to certain developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters, among other reasons.”

He reaffirmed his continued commitment to public service and support for President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda.

“I will continue contributing to the socio-economic and political development of Anambra State and Nigeria, and I appreciate the trust and support of my political associates, supporters, and stakeholders in the APC and beyond.”

The ongoing confusion has further heightened tensions within the party, with many stakeholders calling for a transparent and fair resolution to the primary process.