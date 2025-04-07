Confusion, chaos in Abuja as Police battle to thwart anti-Rivers emergency rule protests

Soni Daniel

Abuja: There is a massive blockade by security agencies of routes leading to Eagles Square and the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, where aggrieved Nigerians were planning to use for their protests against the controversial cybercrime law and the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Vanguard observed that riot policemen used their vehicles to block the routes leading to the venue of the planned protest even before daybreak.

As a result, workers and private persons who had taken to their usual routes to access their offices on Monday morning, were stranded, as they were turned back by the security agents.

Those who insisted on going to their offices, which share a boundary with Eagles Square, were forced to disembark from their buses and trek to their respective offices under security watch.

In the ensuing confusion and chaos, the roads leading to Eagles Square and the adjoining areas were flooded with commuters and vehicles, leading to traffic gridlock and struggle by passengers to exit the crowded areas.

The police declined to comment on why they needed to block the roads and avoid suffering for workers on a working day.

