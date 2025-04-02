Commuters urge FG to reconsider closure of Independence Bridge

By Efe Onodjae

Commuters urged the Federal Government to reconsider the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) in Lagos on Wednesday, saying its effect on businesses and road users would be dire.

The road passengers spoke to Vanguard amid six-hour congestion on the bridge and lamented that the gridlock had stopped them from eking out a living for the day.

On Monday, the federal government announced that the Independence Bridge would be closed starting April 1, 2025, for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works, adding that it would remain closed until the end of May 2025.

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that a combination of plans to begin the repair work and early morning rain in some parts of Lagos threw Lagos Island frequenters into chaos. Traffic snarls caused slow movement, delaying people from getting to work early on Wednesday.

Many had to trek long distances, just as motorists couldn’t make much progress.

The busy Victoria Island and Ikoyi areas were the worst hit, with most streets suffering from the gridlock.

For those who spoke to Vanguard, they voiced concerns, saying arriving at work was a harrowing experience.

A commuter told Vanguard: “When I thought the traffic would only be worse in the morning, the evening became even worse. The federal government has to reconsider the road closure.”

Another passenger said: “The road repairs haven’t even started, and they’ve closed the road. Now we are feeling the heat. The FG should reconsider this because we can’t continue like this until the end of May.”

A commercial driver also voiced his concerns, stating: “They should allow us to use a one-way. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, should support one-way driving at this point. We can’t take it anymore. All alternative roads should be opened.”