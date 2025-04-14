Communal crisis brewing between Osun, Oyo communities, Oluwo warns

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, yesterday, warned the Governors of Oyo and Osun states, Messrs Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke of imminent communal crisis in the border towns of the two states if necessary steps are not taken.

The monarch, in a statement by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, stated that land grabbers from Lagelu in Oyo State have been raiding, attacking and looting properties of Osun communities in the border towns, saying if drastic steps are not taken, it could lead to a retaliatory attack.

Oluwo said: “Just yesterday, these land grabbers from Lagelu mobilized again for an onslaught against the people of Oke Oba villages in Iwoland. They have committed arson by destroying both public and private properties. They have sacked teachers and students from classrooms. I feared further silence may degenerate into a larger event if not timely curtailed.

“The palaces of some Baales were destroyed. Oloola Molamu Oyin was razed last week. Osun has a District Council Primary school and maternity there. The people of these villages have Osun State polling units during elections. They have removed the roof of all these government facilities. They removed the roof, looted and set ablaze the palace. They took over people’s farms, harvested their goods and rubbed them at gunpoint. They have their thugs stationed at these villages to date with guns and other deadly weapons.

“The people of these villages are peace-loving. I always calm them against retaliation or reprisal attacks. Land disputes are not won with guns. Only an illiterate with no future will engage in physical weapon combat on land boundaries.

“The demarcated boundary since 27th August 1991, when Osun was split out of the old Oyo State is not extendable. Some land grabbers from Lagelu are ignorant of the existing map.

“I call on the two peace-loving Governors to consider the fragile nature of the area. Nothing could bring sustainable peace than ensuring the proclamation and enforcement of the National Boundary Commission reports.”