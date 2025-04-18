Commotion as NNPC cooperators, police officers clash over property in Lagos

By Sukomi Akoni

Lagos — Tension erupted in Lagos as members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Staff Cooperative clashed with individuals alleged to be plainclothes police officers over control of a disputed property.

Details surrounding the ownership or legal status of the property remained unclear at press time. However, a viral Facebook video seen by Vanguard on Friday captured chaotic scenes of physical confrontation between both parties as they struggled to assert authority over the premises.

In the video, some individuals identified as NNPC staff were seen engaging in a heated altercation with the supposed policemen, shouting and accusing them of attempted forceful entry.

“You are thieves! Ole! Ole!” the staff yelled, demanding that the alleged officers identify themselves and present valid police identification.

One staff member could be heard saying, “My responsibility is to guard the property of NNPC Cooperators here.”

A man, believed to be one of the plainclothes officers, responded angrily, “Oh, you’re calling policemen thieves? You even attempted to slap me. We shall see.”

The altercation reportedly escalated as some men attempted to break down the door of the property, prompting fears of a possible breach of peace.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, for official comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.