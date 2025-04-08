Collect illegal fees and lose your job – Abia Govt warns school heads

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has threatened to sack any school head or principal who sabotages its free education policy by charging illegal fees and levies.

This is as the State Government is set to unveil a new economic and business policy framework that will promote Made in Abia products.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who read the riot act while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting, re-stated that “education is free from primary to junior secondary three” in all public schools across the state.

According to him, “students from SS1 to SS3, pay a reduced tuition fee of N3,300 only.”

He sternly warned principals and heads of schools “who surreptitiously collect school fees and levies despite the state government’s free education policy for primary schools and junior secondary school students” to brace up for heavy sanctions.

The Commissioner advised principals and school heads “who engage in these unwholesome acts to stop forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.”

He said:”By this warning, all offenders henceforth would face the full wrath of the law, including possibly losing their jobs.

“The state government has come up with a deliberate policy of providing imprest funds for routine expenses by principals and heads of schools. Consequently, those who engage in these dishonest and corrupt acts do not have any justifiable reasons to continue to do so.”

He disclosed that education consultants, the Education Reformation and Innovation Team (ERIT ), would be training about 2,200 teachers across the state as part of the ongoing reforms in the education sector.

According to him, the initiative is designed to enhance teaching quality and improve learning outcomes in public schools.

The Commissioner disclosed that the final part of the teachers’ recruitment exercise, which involved verifying certificates and conducting oral interviews, had been concluded.

He said that about 7,000 applicants who scored 45 per cent and above, along with 180 persons with disabilities, were shortlisted and interviewed.

“Candidates who scored between 40 and 44 per cent were placed on a reserve list to address the possible shortfalls that may arise due to absenteeism or disqualification.

“It is worthy to note that a 30-man panel, consisting of 6 professors, 16 PhD holders, and very senior educationists from Abia State University, Uturu; Micheal Okpara University, Umudike; the Colleges of Education in the state; retired permanent secretaries, etc., participated in the interview.

“It is an indication that the very high standards set at the beginning of the teachers recruitment exercise have been maintained all through. Additionally, the state’s interpreter or sign language expert was on hand to help out those with disabilities,” Prince Kanu stated.

He further said that the State Government had approved the conduct of another round of teachers’ recruitment exercise to give those who could not participate in the first phase a chance to participate.

“The outcome of the second round of recruitment interview would afford the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education the opportunity to have a data bank of very qualified teachers to draw from any time the need for teachers arises”, he said.

On the new policy to promote made-in-Abia products, the Commissioner said

The move was in furtherance of certain aspects of the local content law in Abia.

According to him, details of the new policy on made-in-Abia products will be made public soon.

“This policy, when fully operational, would make it possible that all goods and services obtainable in the state would not be procured from outside the state.

“This is a bold reaction to the unravelling of both the national and global economies and the resultant economic headwinds and headline inflation prevalent in the country.

“As a forward thinking government, the Abia State Government is deliberate about the management of its local economy in order to boost the production of goods and services responsible for the overall health of the state’s economy,” he explained.

He recalled that Governor Otti recently hosted a group called Ethnorcentrique Limited, an Indigenous company involved in promoting handmade fabrics, particularly the Akwete fabric, and he promised to promote and use it in the state.

He added that the new policy framework, which centres around the purchase of Made-in-Abia goods, has been put together to promote such goods and services.

Vanguard News