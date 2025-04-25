COCSON, BAVCCA defend Mele Kyari, cautions against media attacks

Kyari

By Nnasom David

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) and the Bloggers and Vloggers Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) have jointly condemned what they described as “orchestrated media attacks” on the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, over the $2 billion crude-for-loan deal.

At a joint press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the two organisations described Kyari as a patriot and reformer who, even in the face of economic hardship, stood firm for the common good of Nigerians against vested interests.

“Let us be clear: this is not a scandal — it is a structured misrepresentation of a standard commercial transaction that predates this administration,” said Comrade Tabuko Kennedy, National Mobilisation Officer of COCSON. “It has been carefully supervised under the regulatory and sovereign structures of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The civil society and media groups clarified that the $3.3 billion crude-backed loan was a sovereign deal executed in collaboration with Afreximbank, designed to stabilize Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

“This deal was never about mortgaging Nigeria’s future. It was about protecting it,” said Efe John Abayomi, BAVCCA’s National Spokesperson. “The protesters painting this as a scandal are either misinformed or willfully pushing a political agenda. Mele Kyari was executing national policy — not pursuing personal interest.”

They further explained that all stages of the crude-for-loan arrangement were vetted by key government institutions including the Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office, and the Office of the Attorney General.

“There is zero evidence of missing crude or diverted funds,” Kennedy stated. “The repayment process is transparent and auditable. Anyone with proof to the contrary should come forward through legal channels, not through propaganda.”

The groups hailed Kyari’s leadership, noting that under his tenure, the NNPC was transformed into a commercially-driven limited liability company, with its books published and audited for the first time in the corporation’s history.

“That’s not corruption — that’s reform,” Abayomi asserted. “Kyari has been Nigeria’s most transparent NNPC boss in decades.”

Addressing the wave of protests and allegations surrounding the deal, both organisations alleged political sponsorship and ulterior motives.

“This is a classic case of when you fight corruption, corruption fights back,” Kennedy said. “Certain interests threatened by the reforms in the oil and gas sector are fighting dirty to bring Kyari down.”

Referencing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s public endorsement of Kyari on his 60th birthday earlier this year, the groups insisted that the former NNPCL boss had left office honourably and was recognized at the highest levels for his service.

“In the President’s own words, Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Abayomi said.

The organisations concluded by urging President Tinubu not to succumb to political distractions.

“We will not sit back and watch a reformer be sacrificed on the altar of politics,” Kennedy warned. “We call on the President to remain focused and not allow sponsored protests and sensational headlines to derail the fight for a transparent petroleum sector.”