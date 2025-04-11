Coastal Road: Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures along Lekki waterfronts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), has ramped up enforcement efforts at the Okunde Bluewater Scheme along Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki. The latest operation focused on removing illegal occupants and dismantling newly emerging shanties in the area.

The operation, carried out earlier on Friday, was led by the Commissioner for the Ministry, Ekundayo Alebiosu. He explained that the exercise was a continuation of previous clean-up efforts and a firm deterrent to those attempting to reoccupy government-owned land with unauthorized structures.

“We cleared this large expanse of land late last year, and it is no longer business as usual,” Alebiosu stated. “Any attempts to rebuild shanties or makeshift structures on this site will be met with swift enforcement. These structures pose not only an environmental hazard but also a significant security risk. More importantly, they are not in line with the Lagos State Mega City Master Plan.”

The Commissioner reiterated the State Government’s commitment to reclaiming and strategically utilizing the area for the development of a world-class Bluewater Scheme and a coastal road network to benefit residents.

Alebiosu further emphasized that sustained monitoring and periodic enforcement exercises would be used to preserve the integrity of the cleared site. He also reaffirmed that the progress made during the ministry’s reclamation exercise in September last year would not be allowed to be undone.

“MWID remains steadfast in its mission to secure and transform all government-owned waterfronts across Lagos State, in alignment with the vision of a clean, secure, and globally competitive Mega City,” he added.