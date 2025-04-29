Coalition to Tinubu: End terror in Middle Belt now

Plateau attack.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A coalition of 77 civil society organisations, under the aegis of Middle Belt Concern, MBC, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to intervene immediately to end the ongoing violence and genocide in the region.

The coalition, which made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the citizens dialogue, with the theme, “Defeating Terror in the Middle Belt,” in Lagos yesterday, stressed the urgent need for government’s intervention at all levels.

The communique, signed by Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Kiyitwe Gotom, Marie Ene Orgah Esq, Redzie Jugo Esq, Samuel Danauta, and Vitalis Ortese, on behalf of the MBC, also demanded, among others, a comprehensive relief measures for victims, including medical support, trauma counselling, and compensation.

The coalition’s demands include a call for the immediate protection of lives in the Middle Belt, fulfilment of constitutional duties of preventing the rising pattern of killings and genocide by the federal, state and local governments, and a call for transparency in the use of security funds by state governors and local government chairpersons.

The coalition also condemned the harassment and intimidation of victims, community leaders, and human rights advocates, particularly threats against Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, for his outspoken stance against terror.

It warned against the growing influence of terror agents within governmental structures, asking that such threats cease immediately.

The group also demanded that security agencies fulfilled their constitutional mandate to prevent attacks and ensure justice, even as it called for the prosecution of all individuals responsible for violence, including security officials complicit in the attacks.

In an effort to bolster regional security, the coalition proposed the formation of a Middle Belt Governors’ coalition to create a defensive framework similar to the “Amotekun” security model implemented by South-West states.

The coalition also pressed for the formal designation of terrorist organisations, including the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, due to their alleged support for violence in the region.

MBC further called for government-led programmes to rebuild destroyed villages and ensure the safe return of displaced persons, as well as the prosecution of illegal occupiers of lands belonging to displaced communities.

“We urge legislators to amend Nigeria’s Firearms Act to allow law-abiding farming communities in the Middle Belt the right to bear arms in self-defence, in line with the constitutional right to protect property. We call on the government, Nigerians, and the international community to join forces to end the violence and secure a peaceful future for the Middle Belt,’’ the coalition stated further.