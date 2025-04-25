Coalition calls on Lagos Govt to demolish building encroaching on late Gani Fawehinmi’s residence

By Efe Onodjae

A coalition of family members and close associates of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), has called on the Lagos State Government over an illegal building encroachment on the late activist compound located in the GRA area of Ikeja.

The group lead by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN Femi Falana, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika calls on the Lagos State Government to urgently investigate and demolish the structure, citing violations of urban development laws and ongoing threats to the safety and legacy of the Fawehinmi family.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, human rights lawyer, at the family compound Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) disclosed how the contractors defied several warnings from the family and legal counsels as they proceeded with the project.

He also disclosed how a 1000 litres septic tank from the apartment fell into Gani Fawehinmi’s residence thrice, destroying vehicles parked by the son of the late lawyer.

While the name of the contractors in charge of the building identified as Mercy apartment was undisclosed, the coalition demanded the demolition of the apartment, stressing that it violated the Lagos State urban and development regulations.

They further claimed that the apartment could provide a safe haven for anyone with criminal intent against the family to gain access to their residence.

The statement partly read; “We, the undersigned persons, representing coalition of friends and close associates of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), of blessed memory, and whose 87th post-humous birthday recently came up on Tuesday April 22, 2025, warmly welcome you to this event.

“The purpose of this gathering is simple. It is to demand justice for Chief Gani Fawehinmi and the great family he left behind. The essence is to see that justice is done and manifestly seen to be done.

“In this regard, this marks the beginning of series of actions we might be compelled to embark upon until we attain that goal of justice.

“It is worth reiterating that Chief Gani uncommonly devoted almost his entire legal, social and political life to the advocacy for the rule of law, respect for the Constitution and the defence of the rights of Nigerians, especially the deprived and downtrodden masses, all in the quest for good governance and a country that we can all be proud of.

“It is equally worth recalling that his relentless pursuit of these noble ideals earned him the hostility of corrupt military and civilian governments.

“The military, in particular, repeatedly arrested and detained Chief Gani, resulting in punishing experiences that ultimately cost him his health and led to his demise on September 5, 2009 at the age of 71.

“Yet, without such enormous sacrifices by him and other heroes of the anti-military struggles, Nigeria will not today be running a democratic system of government.

“Against the above background, the least that we expect is that his soul would be allowed to rest in peace; while members of his family who equally suffered the pains and pangs of his incessant harassment and incarceration would be allowed to live peacefully without any form of threat, intimidation or needless endangerment whatsoever. They certainly deserve the support and protection of all lovers of democracy.

“Behold, the above has not been the case. This is because an individual or group of individuals, either acting in utter contempt of the rules and regulations guiding property development in Lagos State or acting in connivance with unscrupulous government officials, have decided to erect a four-storey hotel – a so-called Apartment – right by the fence protecting the front part of Chief Gani’s house in Ikeja GRA.

“So brazen were the dare-devil builders or developers that they ignored family warnings and chose to build their structure almost on top of Chief Gani’s fence. It is possible that they believe they are above the law. Or perhaps, they bear some grudge against Chief Gani and his family and therefore do not see anything wrong in their brazen act of recklessness and injustice.

“But, whoever they think they are and whatever their motive, our stance is that this injustice should not, cannot and must not be allowed to stand.”

On his part, the Executive Director of the International Press Center, Lanre Arogundade, urged the Lagos State Government to seal the building pending an investigation. He said:

“We are asking the Lagos State Government to first investigate how this illegal structure got to this stage. Because even from casual observation, it’s clearly a violation of the rules and regulations guiding property development, particularly in terms of the allowable distance.

“This is a new building. You can even see that the three-meter setback requirement is not observed. And secondly, we believe this is an injustice to the Gani Fawinhmi, with tanks repeatedly falling into their compound and damaging vehicles, simply because the structure is too close. If they had observed the required distance, any such incident would have occurred within their own premises.

“Looking at this, nothing suggests that the fence cannot collapse at any moment. It is more or less a structural compromise. Now that the Commissioner for Planning has taken an initial step, we are saying the government should seal the building and do the needful.”