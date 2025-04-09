CLO, IYC slam Rivers Sole Administrator over appointment of LG administrators

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt – Civil liberty organizations, including the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), along with other stakeholders, have condemned the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retired), for appointing administrators to oversee the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state. They argue that this action is in blatant defiance of a Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement to Vanguard on Wednesday, the Chairman of CLO’s South-South Zone, Comrade Karl Chinedu, expressed concern over the appointment, calling it “illegal” and a violation of the Supreme Court’s stance on local government autonomy. He emphasized that any such appointment contrary to the rule of law undermines democratic principles.

“The appointment raises constitutional issues, as unelected officials are appropriating public funds. This is a sad development for democracy,” Chinedu said.

Dr. Alaye Theophilus, President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), also criticized the appointment, stating that it lacked constitutional backing. He described the actions of Ibas as illegal, stating that they were part of a broader effort by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Governor Nyesom Wike to consolidate power ahead of the 2027 election.

“The appointment is a power grab, designed to benefit those who orchestrated the emergency rule in Rivers State. This undermines democracy and insults the people of the state,” Theophilus stated. “There is no legal provision for the sole administrator to make political appointments, and this will force us to consider drastic measures, including the declaration of an Ijaw Republic.”

The IYC President further claimed that the sole administrator was simply carrying out instructions from Abuja, acting illegally and contrary to the interests of the people of Rivers State.

Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, a chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), also weighed in, calling both Ibas and those who appointed him “disrespectful of the rule of law.” He argued that Ibas’ position is legally unfounded and that any decisions made under his administration lack legal validity.

“The man is in a hurry to implement an agenda that serves the interests of those who appointed him,” Sara-Igbe concluded, asserting that the actions of the sole administrator and his appointees are both illegal and self-serving.