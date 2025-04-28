Climate change: We ‘re transiting towards green economy – FG

File image

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Federal Government has reiterated the imperative of policy towards switching to green economy as a means of tackling climate and unlock inherent economic potential across the country.

Speaking at the Africa Climate Change and investment Pre-Summit, held at Western Sum Hotel, Ede, Osun State on Monday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr George Akume, said growing realities of climate change made it a necessity to transit to green economy.

Represented by Mr. Okokon Etoabasi, Akume said the federal government is committed to strategically strengthening the agricultural value chain with a view to mitigating the effects of climate change and also drive rural development and national economic growth.

His words, “As we confront the growing realities of climate change – erratic rainfall, desertification, flooding, and loss of biodiversity- it is clear that we must transit towards a Green Economy. This transition is not merely an environmental imperative, it is an economic opportunity by investing in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and eco-friendly infrastructure, we can build resilience, create jobs, and unlock prosperity across Nigeria and Africa.

“Agriculture, in particular, remains central to our adaptation strategy. As the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, it holds immense potential for climate resilience and food security. The federal government us therefore committed to strengthening the agricultural value chain through innovation, climate-smart practices, and sustainable financing. These interventions will not only mitigate the effects of climate change but will also drive rural development and national economic growth.

“Our youth and women stand at the heart of this transformation. The Renewed Hope Agenda places a strong emphasis on inclusive economic development. Empowering young people and women with aonly a matter of justice – it is essential far national stability and sustainable progress

“Therefore. I urge all stakeholders here today-governments, development partners, private sector actors, civil society, and academia-to work together in forging Inclusive, pragmatic, and forward-thinking solutions. Let us ensure that the outcomes of this Pre-Summit translate into actionable strategies at the upcoming Africa Climate Change and investment Summit, and beyond”, he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Consultant to Osun State Government on Climate and Renewable Energy, Professor Chinwe Obuaku, disclosed that the focus of the pre-summit is to tackle urgent climate change issues, as well as advancing infrastructure that supports both sustainability and resilience, and harnessing renewable energy in ways that will transform industries and communities alike.

She adds, “We are not just discussing these issues in the abstract. We are here to lay the groundwork for practical, real-world solutions that will empower future generations to thrive.

“With your expertise, insights, and collaborative spirit, I am confident that we will not only make this stakeholder meeting a success, but also ensure that the upcoming conference is a milestone event-one that catalyzes the changes we need to see in our communities, our infrastructure, and our planet”.

Also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Climate Change, Funso Babarinde, emphasised the role of media in enlightening and sensitizing the populace about government policies on Climate change and switching to green economy.