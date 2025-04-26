Climate Change: Leaders urged to take radical action

…as AfroBarometer report states that 80% of Africans say their lives are getting worse

By Favour Ulebor

As the world marks Earth Day 2025, a new Afrobarometer survey has shown that most Africans who are aware of climate change believe it is making their lives worse, and are calling on their governments and wealthy nations to take radical action to reduce its impact.

In a press release by Communications Coordinator for Southern Africa, Afrobarometer, Ms. Asafika Mpako, reaching Vanguard on Monday, it was disclosed that the 2024 survey conducted across 28 African countries found that nearly six in 10 citizens (58%) said they have heard of climate change.

Awareness levels vary widely across the continent.

Large majorities are aware of climate change in Mauritius (83%), Gabon (79%), Malawi (77%), and Cabo Verde (76%).

However, fewer than four in 10 citizens reported awareness in Tanzania (38%), Tunisia (37%), and Nigeria (27%).

Among those familiar with the phenomenon, about two-thirds (65%) blamed human activity as the main cause.

Four out of five respondents (80%) said climate change is worsening life in their countries, with almost half describing the situation as “much worse.”

On who should take the lead in tackling the crisis, 38% of citizens placed the primary responsibility on their national governments, while 25% pointed to rich and developed countries.

Only 19% believe ordinary citizens should bear the burden.

The survey also highlighted strong public support for investments in climate-resilient infrastructure (82%), greater pressure on wealthy countries to deliver more climate aid (77%), and increased funding for wind and solar energy (68%), even if it raises electricity costs.

Afrobarometer, a non-partisan, pan-African research network, has been tracking public opinion on democracy, governance, and quality of life across the continent since 1999.

Round 10 surveys, including the latest findings, were launched in January 2024.