Clark family disowns tribute event in Lagos, warns dignitaries against attendance

Chief Edwin Clark

The family and children of the late nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, have dissociated themselves from a planned tribute and prayer ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Lagos, calling it unauthorized and deeply disrespectful.

In a statement jointly signed by Prof. College Clark on behalf of the family and Mr. Penawe Clark on behalf of the children, the family said they were “shocked” to learn of the event, which they claimed was organized without their knowledge or consent.

Describing the move as “satanic” and “insulting,” the family urged notable dignitaries listed as participants in the event — including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Ambassador Godknows Igali; and Acting Leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan — to distance themselves from the event.

According to the statement, “We, the family and children of the late Chief Sen. Edwin Clark, were never consulted or informed about this so-called tribute and prayer event. The most alarming part is the use of names of respected associates of our father in what appears to be an illegitimate gathering.”

The family specifically mentioned Dr. Bisola, reportedly behind the event, stating that she had long been separated from the late statesman and had no authority or familial connection to host any commemorative activities in his name.

“Our father made it unequivocally clear before his passing that he had no further relationship with Dr. Bisola and warned the entire family not to associate with her,” the statement read.

The family questioned the intentions behind the event, describing it as potentially self-serving. “If this event were genuinely to honour our father, it would not have been planned in secrecy or without the involvement of those closest to him,” they said.

They concluded by appealing to all well-wishers, friends, and associates of the late Chief Clark — including key political figures, traditional rulers, and leaders from the Niger Delta and Southwest — to stay away from the event, which they described as “counterproductive” and “an affront to the memory and legacy of our father.”

The family emphasized that official funeral activities had already been announced through proper channels and advised the public to refer only to those details in paying their respects.