CJN asks NBA to protect bench, warns against frivolous petitions against Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to rise and defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Mr Tobi Soniyi.

Kekere-Ekun was responding to the call by members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for more protection for judicial officers.

The CJN noted that most of the petitions against judges, accusing them of corruption are frivolous, baseless and unsubstantiated.

She who said that some people write petitions against judges just to intimidate and harass them noted that judges are traumatised after they had been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong.

While encouraging anyone with genuine grievances against judges to write to the National Judicial Council, the CJN warned against frivolous petitions.

Kekere—Ekun explained that anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear evidence.

She further expressed concern that when frivolous allegations are made against judges, the NBA remains silent.

The CJN also frowned at the practice by lawyers who without first reading court judgments to identify the ratio of the judgments go on televisions to criticise judges.

She challenged senior counsel to mentor young lawyers and help them grow as disciplined and responsible members of the Bar.

The Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Dr Richard Oma Ahonaruogho had urged NJC to ensure that petition against judges are screened so that frivolous petitions can be discarded without wasting council’s time.

He further recommended that frivolous petitions should warrant heavy cost.

He also sought the support of the CJN to ensure mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench.