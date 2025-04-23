CITN President backs new Tax Bill, inducts 1,459 members

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The President Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi has noted that when passed into law, the new Tax Bill will make Nigeria’s tax system better.

Agbeluyi who stated this in Abuja on Thursday during the 52nd induction ceremony of the institute expressed confidence that the Bill which has already been passed by the House of Representatives would also be passed by the Senate with minimum amendments.

The CITN at the event inducted 1,459 new members with a call on them to uphold integrity and professionalism.

He noted that the Bill “is currently awaiting concurrent approval from the Senate having been passed by the House of Representatives, amongst other things, recommends the introduction of Tax Agents who will serve as intermediaries between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

“This legislative effort is certainly commendable; however, as tax professionals, we have a critical role to play. The Institute is committed to ensuring that taxation remains a specialised and regulated profession, ensuring that only individuals with the required expertise and certification are allowed to practice.

“The Institute has reviewed these Bills and has made submissions on areas where specific provisions may benefit from further refinement to enhance tax administration and uphold the highest standards of professionalism within the taxation system in Nigeria. We believe that if and when our recommendations are taken into consideration, the Nigeria Tax System will be better for it”, he added.

In his keynote address, tax expert, Prof. Yusuf Ali called for a return to the period when states or regions generated their own revenues and remitted taxes to the federation.

According to him, “Nigerians are used to freebies and those who are old enough will remember that in the first republic each of the regions was contributing to the national purse. We had cocoa and rubber in the western region, groundnut pyramids in the north and palm oil and other products in the east. So, Nigerians put their eyes on the money of the country because they were contributing to making the money available.

“But the moment we ran off target because of oil money nobody paid attention to the issue of taxation again and then accountability went away. This is because when people pay taxes they hold people who administer the money accountable. We think that oil money is nobody’s money and that has been with us since the early 1970s.

“I stand to be corrected but Nigeria is the only country in the world where at the end of the month the constituent parts will come to a central place to share money through the federation account. In other climes the federal tax states for the minerals they have on their land which was what we were doing between 1960 and January 1966 before the first coup took place. For us to make progress, we must retrace our steps because easy comes easy goes”, he added.

Earlier in her welcome speech, Chairman, Membership and Professional Conduct Committee, CITN, Dr Titilayo Fowokan stressed the importance of taxation on national development.

“As tax professionals, we play a crucial role in ensuring compliance, promoting fiscal responsibility, and contributing to the economic growth of our country. The knowledge and skills you have acquired will serve as invaluable tools in addressing the challenges within Nigeria’s tax system and shaping the future of taxation”, she stated.