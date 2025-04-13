Chukwu: They owed him for years, Amiesimaka says NFF’s hypocrisy exposed

By Jacob Ajom

Former Nigeria international and member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, Adokiye Amiesimaka has said that his former teammate and captain at the national team, late Chairman Christian Chukwu lived his full life.

Reacting to the news of Chukwu’s passing, Amiesimaka said, “Chukwu lived his life, my condolences. I will reach out to the family. But what I detest is the hypocrisy of the Nigeria Football Federation. I read somewhere that they were expressing sorrow. That’s utter rubbish, they are not sincere. Do you know they were owing him? Except he was paid recently, they owed him for years; his due reward for services rendered, and they have the audacity to express grief over his death. What a shame.” Continuing the former winger said, “for me I am happy I had the opportunity of knowing him and playing alongside him at the national team and we had an excellent relationship. Even after football we enjoyed a wonderful relationship. I even represented him in some legal matters here in Port Harcourt.” The former international said it is always sad when one loses a friend but I want to dwell on the fact that we had sweet memories then as members of the Green Eagles. We had a wonderful experience and I am happy we won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 for the first time 45 years ago March 22, this year. I thank God for that privilege. On his part, Sylvanus Okpala, another member of the 1980 Green Eagles squad said, Chukwu’s passage was a sad story. “It’s so unfortunate that Chukwu has passed on. When Onochie Anibeze buried his mother February, we were all there together, singing and dancing.” He said he would remember Chukwu as a gentleman. “I never saw him quarrel with anybody since the first day I knew him.” Continuing, Okpala said Chukwu was one of the finest footballers he has ever met. ” As a defender he was very calculative. An attacker could hardly beat him. And he was a free kick specialist too.” He recalled that the late Chukwu made Enugu Rangers what it is today. “He joined Rangers in 1973 and grew through the ranks to become the face of Rangers and a national icon. We have lost him.”

Devastated Okala mourns Chukwu

Emmanuel Okala, former Nigeria international goalkeeper, says he is "devastated" by the death of Christian Chukwu in the early hours of yesterday. 'Chairman' Chukwu captained the then Green Eagles to Nigeria's first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in Lagos in 1980, following a 3-0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 22nd edition of the continental showpiece. He also captained Rangers International to victory in the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1977, and later helped Nigeria win the 1985 FIFA U-17 World Cup in China as Assistant Coach to the late Sebastian Broderick-Imasuen. Chukwu, MFR, was Technical Director of Enugu Rangers International FC until his passing. The club is currently vying for a possible eighth NPFL title. Following news of Chukwu's demise, Completesports.com reached out to his close friend and former Rangers teammate, Emma Okala, who is almost the same age as the late defender. The Okosi, Onitsha-born lanky shot-stopper expressed heartbreak over Chukwu's death, noting their decades-long friendship and professional camaraderie. "I'm devastated. This is sad news for me", Okala said. "You know how close I was to him. From our days at Rangers, we've been together—so closely knit. "We spoke just two days ago. I'm not in a position to confirm his death formally, as only the Chairman of the Ex-Rangers Forum, Pastor Igwe Okolo, is in a position to do that," Okala added, his voice filled with emotion. Okala is just a few months younger than Christian Chukwu. When contacted, Pastor Igwe Okolo confirmed the passing of the 74-yearold Obe, Nkanu-born centre-back but declined to offer further details. "Yes, my brother, Chukwu has passed on. May his soul rest in the perfect peace of God," Igwe Okolo said before ending the call.