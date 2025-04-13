Christian Chukwu: We have lost a football icon – Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the death of Christian Chukwu, former captain of Nigeria’s men’s national football team, the Green Eagles, as the loss of a national and international football icon.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said:

“We mourn the loss of a Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu. As a pioneering defender and former Green Eagles captain, he etched his name in the annals of Nigerian football history. His leadership, skill, and dedication inspired countless fans and paved the way for future generations.

“I am deeply saddened by his passing. He was a legendary figure in Nigerian football, and his contributions to the sport are immeasurable.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“May Christian Chukwu’s soul rest in perfect peace.”