Christian Chukwu: Enugu govt opens condolence registers in Enugu, Lagos and Abuja

Christian Chukwu

Following the death of former Super Eagles skipper and coach, Christian Chukwu, on Saturday, the Enugu State Government has opened condolence registers in his honour in Enugu, Lagos, and Abuja.

The registers, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, on Monday, were opened as a mark of honour, creating opportunity for Nigerians to pay deserved tributes to the late gaffer.

According to the statement, the registers are open from 8am to 4pm on weekdays at the Enugu State Football Association’s office, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu; Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, State Secretariat, Enugu; Rangers International Office, No. 23, Abakaliki Road, GRA, Enugu; Enugu State Liaison Office, No. 45, Lasode Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos and Enugu State Building, No. 81, Ralph Shodeinde Street, Opposite Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Business District, Abuja.

“So, we encourage Ndi Enugu and Nigerians to avail themselves of these avenues to pay respect to whom it is due,” the statement read in part.

There has been an outpour of tributes since the news of Chukwu’s demise at the weekend.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah and other social media platforms, Governor of his home state, Enugu, Dr. Peter Mbah, described the death as a personal loss to the state and indeed to Nigeria as a nation and Africa as a continent. He noted the deceased was “a national icon, a football titan, Field Marshal, and phenomenon, whose exploits as a footballer united the country across ethnic divides and creed.”

“He was patriotism personified, serving the nation and Africa unreservedly both as a player and coach of the highly successful Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and Super Eagles of Nigeria, which he captained to victory as Green Eagles at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON. He also coached the Harambee Stars, Kenya’s senior male national team, among others.

“Chairman, as he was fondly called, gave his all not only to the nation but to the rest of Africa. He wrote his name in gold in the annals of the history of Nigerian and African football,” he stated.