Chieftaincy Stool: Royal family urges Aiyedatiwa to install new monarch

…Says Delay is Hindering Development

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The leadership of the Dero Royal House in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has appealed to the state governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to expedite the installation of a new Olore of Ore.

The stool has remained vacant for five years following the death of the last monarch.

Speaking at the annual get-together of the Royal House, Chief Temidayo Adesanlu, head of the family, said the delay in the installation is stalling the town’s development.

Adesanlu, whose royal house has been recognized by the court as the next to produce the monarch, described the delay as unnecessary.

According to him, “The royal house has been recognized since 2018. Since the death of the former occupier of the throne in 2019, there has been an unjustifiable delay in installing a new monarch.”

Also speaking, a former Head of the Royal House, Mrs. Florence Eliseri, emphasized that the Dero Royal House are the original owners of Ore, as bequeathed by their forefathers.

She noted that while other royal houses under the same ruling lineage have produced monarchs for the town, the Dero Royal House has yet to do so.

Another leader of the Royal House, Mrs. Moretiola Akinjeji, alleged that two other royal houses that had previously produced monarchs were now contesting the Dero family’s rightful claim to present the next Olore.

On his part, the Youth Leader of the family, Prince Emmanuel Akinriboya, accused the other royal houses of frustrating efforts to install a new monarch by filing baseless court cases.

Akinriboya said, “The Aderotimi Royal House is the rightful owner of the Ore Kingdom. It is our turn to produce the Oba of the town.

We appeal to the state government to allow peace to reign by implementing the court judgment affirming us as the next royal house to produce the Olore of Ore.”

He pleaded with the government, on behalf of the Aderotimi (Dero) Royal Family, to install a monarch from their lineage.

“In the judgment, it was clearly stated that the Aderotimi (Dero) Royal Family should present the next Olore of Ore.

We are resolute. Our family won the case, and we are appealing to the state government to do the needful,” he added.

The Secretary of the Royal House, Mr. Kolawole Folorunso, also urged the government to prevent the family from being sidelined.

He said, “Since other royal houses have had their turn producing monarchs for Ore, the Aderotimi Royal House should now be allowed to produce the next monarch.”