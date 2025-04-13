Chelsea’s UCL hopes rocked by Ipswich draw

Chelsea staged a comeback from two goals down but couldn’t find a late winner, as Ipswich held firm for a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge — a result that dents the Blues’ Champions League ambitions.

Julio Enciso put Ipswich ahead in the 19th minute with his first goal for the club from Ben Johnson’s pass.

Johnson doubled Ipswich’s advantage in the 31st minute with a header from Enciso’s cross.

But Axel Tuanzebe turned Noni Madueke’s cross into his own net 20 seconds after the interval.

Booed by fans when he came on as a substitute, Jadon Sancho rescued Chelsea in the 79th minute as he curled into the top corner before celebrating by pointing at his name on the back of his shirt.

Chelsea are up to fifth place, but Newcastle would knock them out of the final Champions League qualification berth if they beat Manchester United at St James’ Park later on Sunday.

