Chelsea’s troubled season not a failure insists Maresca

Maresca

Enzo Maresca insists his first season at Chelsea has not been a failure after criticism of the Italian’s conservative tactics in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Maresca’s sixth-placed side are in danger of missing out on a top five finish in the Premier League with just five games left.

The Blues have only six wins in their last 17 league games ahead of Saturday’s clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are two points adrift of fifth-placed Newcastle after coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 with two late goals.

Maresca barely celebrated the west London derby victory, leaving the Craven Cottage pitch immediately after the final whistle in a move that was interpreted as a response to mounting criticism from frustrated supporters.

The former Leicester manager’s cautious game plans have irked fans, who have jeered Maresca and his players several times this season.

Maresca is adamant he deserves respect for his work at Chelsea, who finished sixth under his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino last term.

“Compared to the last two years, the season is not a failure,” Maresca told reporters on Friday.

“How many times in the last two years have Chelsea been in the Champions League places? And this season we have been there almost all season. It’s an improvement or not? It’s already an improvement.”

Despite Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly Clearlake Capital investing over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in new signings since buying the club in 2022, the Blues are yet to win a trophy in the post-Roman Abramovich era.

But, having been in second place and two points behind champions-elect Liverpool in December, Maresca accused the doubters of failing to recognise Chelsea’s development.

“Compared to the last two years it’s quite clear there is an improvement,” he said.

“If you want to see it, you see it. If you don’t want to see it, you don’t see it. Depends in which way you look. I see it.

“We have the obligation to bring this club to where it belongs. The results have been there. Me as a manager, the club, we all have ambition. I think we are in the right direction and hopefully we can be there very soon.”

Asked about his tense relationship with Chelsea fans, Maresca added: “I can understand. The fans are the same as when they were singing that Chelsea is back and showing that they were happy.

“Now because we are not winning the same number of games as at the beginning, they are showing they’re not happy.”