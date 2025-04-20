Chelsea stun Fulham late to revive Champions League hopes

Chelsea needed two late goals at Craven Cottage to revive their chances of Champions League football next season.

Alex Iwobi opened the scoring on 20 minutes after Ryan Sessegnon outmuscled Chelsea captain Reece James to set up the Nigerian international.

Chelsea were meandering towards a damaging defeat until 19-year-old substitute Tyrique George fired in a snap shot from the edge of the box on 83 minutes.

Pedro Neto then completed the comeback with a stunning strike in stoppage time to secure just Chelsea’s sixth win in their last 17 league games.

The Blues move above Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham on Monday, into the top five on goal difference.

A much-changed Manchester United succumbed to an eighth home league defeat of the season.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action at Old Trafford but the only goal was worthy of winning any game as Pablo Sarabia curled in a brilliant free-kick 13 minutes from time.

Wolves’ fifth consecutive Premier League win lifts Vitor Pereira’s side up to 15th and level on points with United, who stay 14th on goal difference.

