Chantelle Abdul named Energy Times most influential personality of the year 2024

As MOJEC Group gets three awards

By Sebastine Obasi

In recognition of her exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, Chantelle Abdul, Group Managing Director of MOJEC International and CEO of Virtuitis Solaris has been honoured as the Most Influential Personality of the Year, 2024, by Energy Times.

The event also marked a significant moment for the MOJEC Group which received a total of three awards. In addition to Abdul’s recognition, MOJEC International was awarded “Brand of the Year” while Mrs. Mojisola Abdul, Chairperson of the MOJEC Group was named “Energy Sector Entrepreneur of the Year” for her decade – long commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the energy landscape.

Speaking at the event, Chantelle Abdul expressed deep appreciation to Energy Times for its unwavering coverage of developments in the energy space. “They have been very resilient in communicating the many activities that go in the energy sector. This recognition means a great deal not only to me but to all those committed to Nigeria’s energy feature,” She said.

She also highlighted the current changes within the sector, citing new leadership at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, and the recently enacted Electricity Act, which opens up significant opportunities for growth, reform, and increased electrification across Nigeria. ” These changes signal even more opportunities to electrify our citizens,” Abdul said. She referenced her participation earlier in a meeting with the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, IFC, regarding the M300 initiative, a landmark project aimed at electrifying 300 million Africans by 2030 with over 50 billion dollars in committed funding.

“As MOJEC, Virtuitis Solaris and our various power companies, we are absolutely committed to this cause,” She stated, “It is a history-making and legacy-leaving opportunity for us to electrify Nigeria and the continent”