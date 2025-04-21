Chances of Alonso staying in Leverkusen ’50-50′, says CEO

Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro said Monday the club had a 50-50 chance of holding onto manager Xabi Alonso amid rumoured links between the coach and Real Madrid.

Carro also revealed the club had a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Alonso, allowing him to leave to coach one of the clubs he played for as a player for a fee.

Alonso, who played for Real and last year took Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double, has been linked with the top job at the Bernabeu, with current coach Carlo Ancelotti rumoured to be headed for the exit.

Speaking ahead of the Laureus Sports Awards, where the club is nominated for breakthrough of the year after their debut Bundesliga win last season, Carro told reporters that “my gut feeling is that it’s 50-50” Alonso would stay.

“Xabi has no exit clause, but we have a gentleman’s agreement. If a team he has played for comes, we would sit down and discuss it and we wouldn’t stand in his way,” he said.

Carro said the club “needs clarity” and “the decision needs to be in the next three or four weeks. We cannot wait until the end of the season”.

“We are not naive, the position of the coach is very important for a club and it is true that we are preparing for next season with him.

“We have worked with him every day; he is fully committed to this preparation.”

After winning the title last season, Leverkusen have fallen back slightly and sit eight points behind league leaders Bayern Munich with four games remaining.

Leverkusen were eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the German Cup by third-division Arminia Bielefeld

Despite the drop off, the club is still on track for its second best points total.

Carro also said he believed star midfielder Florian Wirtz, 21, “has a contract until 2027 and I believe he will play for us next year”.

