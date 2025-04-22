CBN, NGX Group showcase Nigeria’s reform-driven growth at Nasdaq

CBN

By Peter Egwuatu

In a move to woo global capital and enhance investor’s confidence, Nigeria’s top financial leaders presented a unified front at a strategic investment forum hosted at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.

The event, according to a statement from the Nigerian Exchange Plc, NGX Group, was organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), JPMorgan, and the African Private Capital Association (AVCA).

The statement said: “The exclusive gathering brought together leaders from the Nigerian diaspora, global investment institutions, and corporate executives for insightful dialogue on the country’s evolving financial landscape and its readiness to attract global capital for sustainable growth”.

Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in a fireside chat with Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr. James Robinson, outlined Nigeria’s monetary policy direction, growth prospects, and efforts to deepen its financial markets. He reaffirmed the CBN’s commitment to disciplined policy management, market-friendly reforms, and enhanced transparency to foster a stable, investor-friendly environment. “We inherited a crisis of confidence, but we chose a different path. We’re not turning back,” Cardoso declared during the conversation, drawing applause from an audience of economic stakeholders, policymakers, and financial experts. He also stressed the importance of strong collaboration between regulators like the CBN, market operators such as NGX Group and Nigerians in diaspora, describing it as critical to building a resilient financial system and mobilizing long-term investments.

The forum featured a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s financial transformation and FX reforms delivered by Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor of Economic Policy at the CBN. It also hosted a dynamic panel discussion, “Repricing Nigeria: Assessing the Scope for Sustained Change,” with senior executives from JPMorgan Chase, Standard Chartered, Citi, and Jadara Capital Partners.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, moderated an engaging discussion on how Nigeria’s reforms are repositioning the country as an increasingly attractive destination for global capital. “Today’s dialogue marks a pivotal step in reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria’s investment story,” said Popoola.

“The candid engagement between policymakers, market operators, and investors reflects the real progress Nigeria is making. NGX Group remains committed to supporting reforms that strengthen market structures, drive innovation, and accelerate economic growth.”