CBN injects $197.71m to boost FX market liquidity

By Babajide Komolafe



The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said it sold $197.71 million to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



Disclosing this in a statement, Director, Financial Markets Department, Dr.Omolara Omotunde Duke said the intervention was in response to impact of ongoing tariff war on the crude oil price and the foreign exchange market.



She said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noted recent movements in the foreign exchange market between April 3 and 4, 2025, reflecting broader global macroeconomic shifts currently affecting several Emerging Market and Developing Economies.



“These developments was as a result of the recent announcement of new import tariffs by the United States government on imports from several economies, which has triggered a period of adjustment across global markets.

“Crude oil prices have also weakened – declining by over 12% to

approximately $65.50 per barrel – presenting new dynamics for oil-exporting countries such as

Nigeria.

“In line with its commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and supporting orderly market functioning, the CBN facilitated market activity on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the provision of $197.71 million through sales to Authorized Dealers.

“This measured step aligns with the Bank’s broader objective of

fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market.

“The CBN continues to monitor global and domestic market conditions and remains confident in the resilience of Nigeria’s foreign exchange framework, which is designed to adjust appropriately to

evolving fundamentals.

“All Authorized Dealers are reminded to adhere strictly to the principles outlined in the Nigeria FX Market Code and to uphold the highest standards in their dealings with clients and market counterparties.”