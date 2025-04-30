CBEX: EFCC declares foreigner wanted

By Henry Oduah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a foreign national, Elie Bitar, wanted for his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme linked to the online trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

In an official bulletin released on Wednesday on social media, the EFCC stated that Bitar, 41, is suspected of orchestrating a fraudulent investment operation through CBEX, which has reportedly scammed numerous unsuspecting investors across Nigeria.

“The public is hereby notified that ELIE BITAR, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” the notice read.

The commission revealed Bitar’s last known address as Eng. George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State.

The wanted notice was signed by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

The anti-graft agency urged anyone with information on Bitar’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Gombe, or Port Harcourt. Tips can also be submitted via phone at 08093322644 or by email at [email protected].

CBEX gained popularity amid Nigeria’s growing interest in cryptocurrency, luring users with promises of quick and substantial returns. However, concerns soon emerged regarding the platform’s lack of regulatory compliance and transparency.