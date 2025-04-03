Catholic cleric, Knights to youths: Eschew abortion, drug abuse

File: Results from the latest NOI Poll showed that 9 in 10 Nigerians believe the highest abusers of drugs and substance are teenagers and young adults aged between 15 and 29 years old.It has also emerged true from this poll that the most abused substance in Nigeria is marijuana.

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS —THE Order of the Knights and Ladies of Saint Mulumba, Lagos Metropolitan Council, Region 4 has warned youths to shun abortion, drug abuse or other related activities that negatively affect the dignity of life.

The call was made at the yearly Catholic Pro-life seminar held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Ikotun in Lagos.

The seminar was organised to sensitise the public on the dangers of abortion to human life.

Addressing secondary school students and youths of the Order, YSM, on the theme: ‘Let All Say Yes to Life’ the parish Priest, Saints Joachim and Ann Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime said abortion and drug abuse are prevalent issues that bother the mind of any critical minded person due to their harmful effects in the society.

Abhulime said: “It is compulsory for humans to always say yes to life, no matter the circumstances or the situation. That life is a precious gift not from us but from God. We are just receptacles and we are to promote, protect and grow it to its natural end. Any acts or inaction that impedes life is unnatural and therefore it is evil.”

Explaining the rationale behind the seminar, coordinating Grand Knight of Region 4, Worthy Brother Fabian Ewendu, premised it on the need to underscore the evil of abortion, drug abuse, and rape, among other social vices.

Urging the participating youths to live a chaste life and not give in to peer pressure that tends to mislead them, Ewendu said the Catholic Church wants to prepare its youth to respect life and preserve it.