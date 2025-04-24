Carmel Academy celebrates International Day of Sport with partners

On April 4, 2025, to mark the International Day of Sport for Development & Peace this year, Carmel Academy represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Ndidi Edeoghon, collaborated with the Lagos State Sports Commission represented by its Director General, Mr Lekan Fatodu and Director of School Sports, Dr Oluyomi Oluwasani, in an international press conference which was under the theme of “Leveling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion.”

The Sports Global Ambassadors Program which is in its 4th year, is one of the programs of the Ambassadors Initiative for Youth Development & Conflict Resolution which has been at the forefront of running several leadership and coaching programs for thousands of youths for over a decade. It identifies that a good sports person is a good leader and seeks to harness the leadership skills in a sports person, whilst bridging the gap between students in public and private schools and reducing inequalities. It has been a landmark innovation with students from 12 private schools and from 12 public schools across Lagos State, participating in sports and debate on global issues in the rich synergy of leadership and sports

The Sports Global Ambassadors Program goes BEYOND SPORTS. This year, it will start on May 7th with the opening ceremony and a debate on the issue of sports and climate change in a Model United Nations conference consisting of delegates from participating schools. This will be followed by sport events consisting of 7 athletic events, 3 swimming events and board games, namely scrabble and our indigenous ayo.

The awards ceremony shall also take place on May 10th which would involve cash prizes, internships and other opportunities being given to those who distinguish themselves over the two days as Sports Global Ambassadors.