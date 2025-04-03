Canada retaliates with 25% tariff on some US auto imports

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference after the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Canada on March 21, 2025. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

Canada said it would impose a 25 per cent tariff on some autos imported from the United States, retaliating against President Donald Trump’s levies that came into effect on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced “25 per cent tariffs on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with CUSMA,” using the Canadian acronym for an existing North America free trade agreement.

Carney did not immediately offer detail on how many vehicles could be impacted by Canada’s retaliation, but called his response “focused and calibrated.”

