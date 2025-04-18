CAN presents relief materials to survivors of Plateau attacks

Victims of Plateau attackl.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has distributed relief materials to survivors of the recent attacks in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

On Thursday, the Vice President of CAN, Rev. Stephen Panya, led the CAN delegation to visit the people, convey condolence messages, and offer material support to those affected by the separate incidents.

Speaking, Rev. Panya said, “We are here on behalf of the President and the entire leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria to stand in solidarity with the people and government of Plateau State, especially the communities and families of those affected directly in the Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of the State.

“These recent attacks indicate the highest level of inhumanity to humans expressed by the terrorists. We convey our deepest condolences to everyone that is affected in one way or the other.

We reassure you of our deepest concern and solidarity, knowing that you are not alone in these challenges, but God almighty is with you and the entire body of Christ.

“We frown at the situation where harmless, innocent children and women attacked in the dead of night by faceless terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons will be defined as a communal misunderstanding or crisis. Emphatically, let the whole world know that communal misunderstanding or crisis is not the case on the Plateau.

“Let’s call a spade a spade; what is happening is premeditated vicious acts of genocide against the Christian indigenous populace by very heartless, wicked, and evil terrorists for very nefarious purposes. Nevertheless, we pray that God would touch their hearts to repent of their very wicked and evil acts, for nothing is impossible with God. But the Bible warns also that — But it shall not be well with the wicked, neither shall he prolong his days, which are as a shadow; because he feareth not before God.” (Ecclesiastes 8:13)”

CAN commended the steps taken so far by Mr President and the Governor of Plateau State to nip the challenges in the bud and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to redouble the effort towards achieving a more durable solution.

“We are saddened that the lives of Nigerian citizens in parts of the country have been reduced to nothing. The criminal elements seem to be freer in achieving their demonic aim in our communities, while innocent citizens are left to lick their wounds with repeated attacks and loss of lives and properties.

“As a nation, we have entered into a situation whereby citizens are butchered in their numbers daily without concrete measures to stop the killings. Our communities are under constant siege, and unless and until the government takes deliberate and decisive measures to end these massacres, the future will remain bleak.

“Let the security agencies be encouraged to be more proactive and go after these criminals and ensure they are apprehended and made to pay for their crimes. Ecclesiastes 8:11 says, “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, the hearts of the people are filled with schemes to do wrong.”

The relief materials presented included building materials, foodstuffs, and toiletries.

Vanguard News