Call for Gov Abiodun to clear self of allegations not political – Group

The Naija Lives Matter (NLM), has stated that its call for Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to clear himself of allegations levied against him is not political.

The group which was founded by Dr. Ope Banwo who doubles as the convener of the Make Nigeria Great Again (MANGA) initiative stated this in an open letter to the governor where it demanded a transparent investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), State Assembly and the people of Ogun State into the matter.

In the letter, the group noted that while it isn’t claiming the allegations are proven or confirmed to be true yet, it is simply demanding explanations and transparent investigations because most of the claims have been in the public space for a while, unaddressed and unresolved by institutions, and Gov. Dapo Abiodun himself who owes the state and the nation an explanation.

It also added that the NLM’s investigative unit, along with its legal review committee, are still conducting a forensic audit of all these allegations, as they seek to distinguish between: morally troubling actions, politically questionable decisions, and legally actionable crimes—based on the Nigerian constitution and criminal law.

According to the group, the call to Governor Abiodun is for accountability, and it is a moral, civic, and patriotic obligation to highlight serious and recurring allegations bordering on fraud, certificate forgery, electoral manipulation, and abuse of public trust.

Further, NLM stated that the letter is part of its national campaign to federalize accountability and decentralize responsibility in states and local governments, adding that the action is one of the key pillars of its “HoldYourGov Campaign”, where it urges citizens to stop obsessing only about Abuja and instead turn the lenses of scrutiny toward those who manage their everyday realities—Governors, Local Governments Chairmen, and State Assemblies.

The group disclosed that in 2023, it decided not to align with any political party, political personality or political aspirant, adding that its charter now demands independence from partisanship.

“We now only align with what is good for Nigeria and our states and local governments. So, this is not about an Obidient or the Obidient Movement attacking the governor. They have nothing to do this this. I am no longer part of the Obidient Movement. I do not belong to any party and Naija Lives Matter Organisation is no longer aligned with any party or personality,” the letter signed by Dr Banwo,” read in part.